Large-scale fire in Yekaterinburg near the Ural Turbine Plant – video

Fire on the territory of the plant in the Elmash district covered 900 square meters

Fire in Yekaterinburg (Photo: occupiers' resources)

In the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk region, a fire was reported in an industrial area. According to preliminary data, the fire occurred on the territory of the Ural Turbine Plant in the Elmash district.

According to local firefighters, the roof of a warehouse on the territory of an industrial site on Frontovykh Brigadas Street caught fire. The area of the fire is 900 square meters, 30 rescuers and 12 pieces of equipment are allegedly involved in extinguishing it.

The Ural Turbine Plant is located on the same street at 18 Frontovykh Brigadas Street. The cause of the fire is not reported, photos and videos of the large-scale fire are shared online.

The plant's products are used both in civilian energy (thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants, factory installations) and in the defense industry, where power turbines can be used to power the production of military equipment or in the power systems of military-industrial complex enterprises.

Yekaterinburg is located about 2000 km from the border with Ukraine.