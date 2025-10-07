Railway tracks blown up in Leningrad region, train with military cargo derails – source

Russian railroad (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

A train carrying military cargo was derailed in the Leningrad region of Russia. About it LIGA.net said a source in Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to him, on the morning of Tuesday, October 7, in the Leningrad region, on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya railway line, a track was blown up, followed by the derailment of the locomotive and cars of a train carrying military cargo.

The source noted that as a result of a successful special operation, unknown guerrillas managed to paralyze the movement of trains between St. Petersburg and Pskov.

At the same time, the Russian railroad reported that train traffic on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya stretch was stopped due to "technical reasons," and freight and passenger trains are being detoured with time delays of several hours.

The source, citing data from open sources, said that special services are working at the scene of the incident, clearing the railroad tracks of the overturned train cars. However, photos and videos from the scene are not yet available, as the Internet is completely shut down in the area of the accident and law enforcement agencies are working.

Such operations reduce Russia's logistical and military capabilities, as Russian Railways is the backbone of the Russian army's logistics and a significant financial donor to the "war budget," the source added.