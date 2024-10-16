On October 15, units from Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU) carried out an operation in Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in the near-total destruction of an occupying regiment, according to a report from the DIU press service, which also released a corresponding video.

Special units Artan, Kraken, the International Legion, and the Freedom of Russia Legion completed a complex operation to liberate a forested area located north of the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv Oblast.

The operation led to the capture of a Russian battalion defense area, the destruction of three motorized rifle battalions, the Shtorm detachment, and the reconnaissance company of the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces.

Several soldiers from the occupying forces were also taken prisoner during the assault.

"After clearing 400 hectares of forest north of Lyptsi, the situation for the invaders on this front sector has worsened and is close to hopeless," the DIU reported.

A key feature of the operation was the ability to deploy infantry from the 13th Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard Khartia with remarkably low casualties. The intelligence service highlighted this as an example of excellent cooperation between professional special forces and regular units.