Efremovsky distillery on fire in Russia's Tula Oblast as authorities report drone attack – video

Russia has reported an alleged Ukrainian drone attack that damaged two distilleries in Tula Oblast, according to Governor Dmitry Milyaev, who shared videos of the fire (caution: explicit language).

Milyaev stated that Russian air defense units allegedly halted the drone attack in Tula Oblast. The facilities affected include the Yefremovsky Distillery and a distillery in the village of Luzhkovsky in the Suvorov district.

Photos and videos of the burning Yefremovsky Distillery have been circulating on Russian social media.

Photo: Russian public

The distance from the Ukrainian border to Tula Oblast is about 500 km.

On October 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Defense Forces hit a Russian airfield in Adygea where an ammunition depot was struck. Near the Khanskaya airfield, enemy anti-aircraft fire was detected. Later, a satellite image of the affected airport appeared. Photos show buildings destroyed as a result of a successful Ukrainian strike.

On October 20, a LIGA.net source in the Defense Forces reported a drone attack on the largest Russian explosives production plant in Dzerzhinsky.