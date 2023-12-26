Ukrainian defense forces struck the port of temporarily occupied Feodosia overnight on December 26. Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, announced the destruction of the large landing ship "Novocherkassk" in a Telegram message.

Around 02:50, explosions were heard in the city, and a fire broke out in the port. By approximately 03:30, a second explosion occurred, causing windows to shatter in nearby buildings.

Detonation ensued.

According to Oleshchuk, the landing ship "Novocherkassk" followed the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the "Moscow."

"Thanks to the pilots of the Air Force and everyone involved for their meticulous work. Put on your pants and leave our Crimea before it's too late," the general stated.

REFERENCE The "Novocherkassk" (BDK-46) is a large landing ship of Project 775 in service with the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It is designed for amphibious assault on unprepared coastlines and sea transportation of troops and cargo. Capable of transporting various types of armored vehicles, including tanks.

Ukrainian military channels suggest that the "Novocherkassk" could have carried suicide drones Shahed-136, but this information has yet to be confirmed.

A video circulated by Russian propagandists captures the moment of explosions and a massive "mushroom" cloud. Warning: the video contains explicit language.

