Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, which is fighting on the side of Ukraine, destroyed the Grenadier autonomous technical observation post of the Russian military in Belgorod Oblast, the unit reported on Telegram.

Combat work was performed by the pilots of the Legion's strike drone company, using the Ukrainian-made Baba Yaga drone.

The Legion writes that as a result of the strike, the Grenadier autonomous technical observation post in Belgorod Oblast was destroyed, which is worth over $200,000.

"We are developing and mastering new types of weapons. This is the first flight of our pilots on the Baba Yaga bomber drone, and the result was immediately fiery," the message reads.

The video shows the drop from the drone and a close-range hit to the Grenadier.

Ukrainian defenders from the 110th Brigade earlier shot down another Russian Su-25 aircraft near Pokrovsk in Donbas.