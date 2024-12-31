The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has released a radio intercept of a downed Russian Mi-8 helicopter after Ukrainian special forces used the Magura V5 drone to destroy it in the Black Sea.

On December 31, soldiers from the DIU Group 13 special unit in the Tarkhankut Cape area used a Magura V5 drone equipped with R-73 SeeDragon missiles to destroy one Mi-8 helicopter and damage another.

In the intercepted radio communication, the pilot of the downed Mi-8 frantically explains the nature and consequences of the fire damage to the aircraft. He complains that he was "hit" and mentions hearing a "pop."