A Russian Il-76 transport plane, which was used to transport military cargo, crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. The video of the crash was published by local propaganda outlets.

As can be seen from the video shared on social media, the plane literally crashed into the ground and was completely destroyed.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the "incident" happened in the Korochansky district.

Russian rescuers and investigators are working at the site.

The Korochansky district lies northeast of the border city of Belgorod.

The cause of the aircraft's crash remains unknown at this time.

Russian sources claim 63 people were onboard, and that all perished in the incident.

On January 1, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reported that an officer of the Russian Investigative Committee was eliminated in Belgorod as a result of strikes on Russian military facilities on December 30, 2023.

On January 5, the miitary intel reported that it conducted a raid in the Graivoronsky district of Belgorod Oblast, when the top military leadership of the Russian army planned an inspection due to alleged complaints from personnel about poor service conditions.

Later, the spy chief Kyrylo Budanov reported that a "quite prominent" person among the Russian officials was seriously injured as a result of the raid.