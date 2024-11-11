A Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was destroyed in Moscow Oblast overnight, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defense.

The helicopter was destroyed at the Klin-5 airfield.

The downed enemy aircraft belonged to the 92nd squadron of the 344th Center for Combat Application and Retraining of Flight Personnel of the Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine's Defense Intelligence recalls that for every war crime committed against Ukraine, the occupier will face just punishment," the statement reads.

Overnight on November 7, Ukrainian military intelligence drones struck the Saratov Oil Refinery of Rosneft.

On November 10, DIU released a video showing the Defense Forces striking Russian paratroopers in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast with a rocket.