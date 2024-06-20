Russian war propaganda claims to have hit Lypsti in the Kharkiv Oblast for the first time with the ultra-heavy bomb FAB-3000. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, confirmed to LIGA.net that the enemy did indeed use a bomb to hit a hospital in Lypsti, but the type of bomb is currently unknown.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Russian Telegram channels published a video allegedly showing the drop of the FAB-3000 on Lypsti. According to the invaders, this is "the first-ever combat use of a bomb of this caliber with a UMPK (unified gliding and correction module – ed.)."

Voloshyn stated that the enemy launched an airstrike on the hospital in Lypsti, but the bomb type remains unidentified. He added that Russia continues to shell Ukraine with various weapons.

"The Russian aggressor continues to bombard the Kharkiv Oblast from its territory. From the direction of Belgorod, the enemy carried out two strikes using four KABs (glide bombs – ed.) on Lypsti and Neskuchne and dropped two aerial bombs on Vovchansk," said the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group.

The Air Force did not comment on the possible use of the FAB-3000 by the enemy.

In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that since the beginning of the year, they have been mass-producing three-ton FAB-3000 bombs in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

See also: After agreement between Putin and Kim, South Korea to consider providing weapons to Ukraine – AP