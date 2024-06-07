The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted a Russian military location in southern Ukraine using a HIMARS strike. The operation was carried out by the Special Operations Forces (SOF), who released a video of the attack.

The SOF's 73rd Maritime Center drone crew discovered the Russian forces' cluster during reconnaissance on the southern front. The site included not only enemy personnel but also dugouts, ground shelters, and equipment.

"SOF operators spotted the HIMARS missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces fire on the enemy target," according to the Special Operations Forces. "The Russian military suffered significant losses as a result of the strike."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on May 27 that the Russian army is losing up to 24,000 personnel per month in the war against Ukraine.

On May 3, 2024, Stéphane Séjourné, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine amount to 500,000 soldiers.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army's personnel losses as of Friday are approximately 516,080.