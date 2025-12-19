The Ukrainian military showed a video from the town of Lyman in the northern Donetsk region, which is covered with fiber optic wires from Russian drones. The footage, filmed by soldiers of a reconnaissance company, was published by 63rd separate mechanized brigade, part of the Third Army Corps.

The military noted that this footage clearly shows how the war is changing: "Now the intensity of the fighting can be determined not so much by the destroyed buildings as by the amount of fiber optics."

The defenders note that the Lyman is holding on, but is gradually being covered by this "web" of wires.

"Hundreds of enemy and our 'birds' fly over here every day, and each one leaves its mark," the brigade summarizes.

According to the Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate, the distance from Lyman to the front line is about 1.8 kilometers in a straight line. The researchers recorded part of the city's outskirts in the gray zone. This means that active hostilities are taking place in this area, and it is not known who exactly controls it.

Lyman is located northeast of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk:

Map: Deepstate

The estuary is a white mark, circled in red (Map: Deepstate)