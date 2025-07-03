In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces have destroyed almost half of the positions and residences of Russian operators of strike and reconnaissance drones. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, Ukrainian units have identified 90 locations on the Zaporizhzhia front where enemy operators are concentrated, of which 42 have already been destroyed or damaged.

The comprehensive operation "Dronekiller" is being conducted by the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Air Force Command, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade, the 128th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the Flight Skull unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in conjunction with the operational-tactical group "Zaporizhzhia" and the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria".