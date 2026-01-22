Divers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have repaired a pipe at one of Kyiv's thermal power plants damaged by a Russian attack in icy water. About reported interior minister Ihor Klymenko.

He noted that the divers conducted a "unique underwater special operation" in temperatures down to -15 degrees.

Due to the occupants' shelling, one of the capital's thermal power plants was flooded due to damage to a pipe, which significantly impeded the repair of equipment that supplies heating and electricity to the homes of thousands of people, the minister said.

"Without hesitation, our divers started repairing the damage in icy water and under extreme conditions. The special operation lasted six days. The water leakage was stopped, which allowed the services to continue restoration work," the official added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded specialists with state honors: Artem Orlov, Denys Frolov and Mykhailo Khyzhnyak received the Order for Courage of the III degree, Andriy Vlasenko received the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, and Anton Haitana received the Medal for Defender of the Fatherland.