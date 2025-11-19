A multi-storey building destroyed in Ternopil as a result of Russian strikes – photos, video

A multi-storey building destroyed in Ternopil as a result of Russian strikes – photos, videosupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the morning of November 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and "shaheds" and hit a multi-story building in Ternopil. This is reported by Suspilne, photos of the aftermath are distributed by local Telegram channels.
Mayor Serhiy Nadal wrote about attacks on Ternopil with "shaheds" and rockets, which damaged buildings and residential houses, and injured people.
The news is supplemented by.. .
- Russian missiles were flying all morning, mostly headed for the western regions . Poland deployed combat aircraft.
- In Lviv region, a power plant, an enterprise and warehouses were hit.
