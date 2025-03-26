Drone attack on Kryvyi Rih most massive since beginning of full-scale war – photos

The attack, in particular, damaged the city's fire department

The consequences of the strike on Kryvyi Rih (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

Russia unleashed a massive drone assault on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Marhanets, overnight on Tuesday, with Kryvyi Rih enduring its heaviest kamikaze drone attack since the war’s start, city defense chief Oleksandr Vilkuł reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak confirmed the late-night Russian drone strikes targeting Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and the Marhanets community.

While no casualties were reported, damage was widespread.

In Kryvyi Rih, Vilkuł, head of the city’s Defense Council, detailed hits to an administrative building, warehouses, an industrial site, a fire station, and six vehicles, sparking fires that were quickly extinguished.

"The enemy launched the most massive kamikaze drone attack on our city since the war began," Vilkuł wrote.

At least 15 explosions rocked the city that evening.

In Nikopol district, two apartment buildings, an enterprise, and a car were damaged.

Air defenses downed 12 drones over the oblast overnight.

Nikopol district (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

.

Nikopol district (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

Overnight into Tuesday, 14 drones struck an Izyum enterprise in an hour.

Earlier that night, Poltava Oblast saw two workers injured and a hangar damaged by drone debris in the Myrhorod district.