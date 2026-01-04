A large-scale blackout in Berlin. Tens of thousands of homes were left without electricity

More than 45,000 households in Germany without power, restoration expected in a few days

Photo: ERA / Filip Singer

A large-scale power outage occurred in Berlin. As a result, more than 45,000 households and 2,200 businesses lost power, reported Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Due to the power outage, street lighting, alarms, shops and heating systems, including district heating, are not working, and mobile and landline communications may be disrupted. In case of emergency, people were advised to contact the police or go to the nearest police station or fire station.

The power supply was restored to about 7,000 households and 150 businesses. At the same time, it is expected that full power will be restored only on January 8 in the afternoon.

The blackout was caused by a fire that damaged important power lines on the cable bridge over the Teltovsky Canal leading to the Lichterfelde power plant. Police are investigating the incident as arson. The persons involved in the incident have not yet been identified.

According to the authorities, the damage to the power grid is serious and the repair work is complicated. The incident is being compared to a similar case that occurred in September in southeastern Berlin.