Beijing assimilates Tibetans with a carrot and stick approach – Sinologist
All ethnic minorities in China, including Tibetans, are under strict state control and fall under the policy of assimilation within the framework of building a "single Chinese nation." This was stated in a comment for the article. LIGA.net was told this by Vita Holod, a member of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists.
Beijing is using the carrot and stick approach, she stressed.
According to her, this manifests itself in restrictions on freedom of religion and movement, the constant presence of troops in Tibet, and a sophisticated system of digital surveillance. At the same time, the authorities are actively developing the region, infrastructure, overcoming poverty, and modernizing villages – these initiatives are often accompanied by the destruction of historical monuments and the cultural Sinicization of Tibetans.
"All religions in China, including Buddhism, Islam, and Christianity, must conform to the social environment and cultural traditions of the state. This means a policy of Sinicization of all religions," said Holod.The 14th Dalai Lama turns 90 on July 6th. The Tibetan diaspora and the authorities in Beijing are arguing over who has the right to determine where the next spiritual leader of the Tibetans will be reborn – in the territory of Tibetan refugees in India, or in the territory of Tibet controlled by China. Influence over the Dalai Lama would allow Beijing to more effectively control Tibet.