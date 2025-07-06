Beijing assimilates Tibetans with a carrot and stick approach – Sinologist

Dalai Lama during his visit to Zurich, August 25, 2024 (Photo: EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER)

All ethnic minorities in China, including Tibetans, are under strict state control and fall under the policy of assimilation within the framework of building a "single Chinese nation." This was stated in a comment for the article. LIGA.net was told this by Vita Holod, a member of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists.

Beijing is using the carrot and stick approach, she stressed.

According to her, this manifests itself in restrictions on freedom of religion and movement, the constant presence of troops in Tibet, and a sophisticated system of digital surveillance. At the same time, the authorities are actively developing the region, infrastructure, overcoming poverty, and modernizing villages – these initiatives are often accompanied by the destruction of historical monuments and the cultural Sinicization of Tibetans.