Brazil president canceled his visit to Russia for BRICS summit: reason

Lula da Silva (Photo: Andre Borges/EPA)

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has canceled his trip to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, scheduled for October 22-24, due to a head injury, reported the president's office and CNN Brasil.

Journalists, citing a medical bulletin, reported that the Brazilian leader suffered a head injury in an accident, specifically a "blunt trauma to the occipital region."

The medical team treating the president advised him to avoid long flights but allowed him to carry out other routine duties. Therefore, Lula da Silva canceled his trip to Russia for the BRICS summit. However, he will participate in the meeting via video conference.

The president's office clarified that this will be the first BRICS summit with the participation of five new members who joined the bloc this year: Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia.

Previously, the organization consisted only of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

On October 16, a spokesperson for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan does not plan to apply for BRICS membership in the near future.

On October 18, it was announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit scheduled for November in Brazil.