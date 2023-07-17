G7 finance ministers reaffirm unwavering support for Ukraine

The Group of Seven finance ministers have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine that has been fighting against Russian aggression, Japanese finance chief Suzuki Shunichi said, Kyodo reports.

Ukrainian finance minister Sergii Marchenko joined Sunday’s meeting virtually.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

"We reaffirmed that we will not waver in support of Ukraine," Mr Suzuki said after chairing the G7 meeting in the western Indian city of Gandhinagar.

The G7 finance ministers discussed a coordinated response to Russia as a slew of sanctions against Moscow remain in place.

They also took up the issue of global tax reforms targeting multinationals, which is also on the agenda of the G20, Kyodo reports.

Apart from Japan, which holds this year's G7 presidency, the group also includes the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the United States.

Earlier, it was reported that the Group of Seven nations were working on a scheme to combat the suspected theft of Ukraine's grain by using chemical identification of grain origin.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.