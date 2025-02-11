North Korea sends 200 long-range artillery units to Russia, more troops expected

South Korea's Defense Ministry claims that North Korea's losses in Russia's war against Ukraine amounted to 3,000 soldiers killed and wounded

North Korea (Illustrative photo: KCNA)

North Korea has sent around 200 long-range artillery units to Russia and is likely to send more troops and weapons to support Russia's war against Ukraine, according to a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing the country's Ministry of Defense.

The assessment comes after South Korea's intelligence agency estimated that North Korea had deployed approximately 11,000 troops to support Russia in Ukraine, with around 300 killed and approximately 2,700 wounded.

"[North Korea] has provided some 11,000 troops, missiles, 200 pieces of long-range artillery and a substantial amount of ammunition and there is the possibility of (the North) additionally supplying troops, weapons and ammunition going forward," the Ministry of Defense of South Korea reported.

The ministry believes that North Korea will double its weapons development efforts this year, the final year of its five-year plan to develop modern weaponry, including nuclear submarines, spy satellites, and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

The report also mentions the possibility of North Korea receiving technological assistance from Russia in exchange for military support, particularly technologies for nuclear submarines and ICBMs.

Regarding North Korea's relations with the U.S., the South Korean Ministry of Defense stated that Pyongyang appears to be creating favorable conditions for negotiations with Washington through a display of tough rhetoric and provocations.

North Korea has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's statements about his intention to restore relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Instead, Pyongyang conducted missile tests and showcased a visit by Kim to a nuclear material production base.

