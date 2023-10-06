Norway and Baltic states surge to top for Ukraine support proportionally

CNN analyzed the international aid that the countries of the world provide to Ukraine and found that Norway and the Baltic states allocate the largest share of their gross domestic product.

Many of the small economies of Ukraine's European allies transfer a larger share of their GDP to Kyiv than the United States.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, in total, the United States allocated the largest absolute amount of aid to Ukraine (military, financial and humanitarian) at about $113 billion. The European Union provided a total of about $85.1 billion, and this amount does not include the contributions of individual EU member states, which are considered separately.

At the same time, Washington's contribution to military aid to Ukraine is 0.3% of the U.S. GDP, while Norway and the Baltic states – Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia – spend a much larger part of their GDP on aid to Ukraine at more than 1% each, CNN writes.

Paul Krugman, laureate of the Nobel Prize in Economics, gives a similar assessment of the total U.S. aid to Ukraine. According to his data, Washington's aid to Kyiv since February 2022 is less than 0.3% of the U.S. gross domestic product, and the entire military component of this aid is less than 5% of the Pentagon's budget. This completely refutes the statements of some Trump supporters that aid to Ukraine allegedly "undermines the U.S. economy."

