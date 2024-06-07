Russia sent warships for training to Cuba near United States – list of ships

The warships will arrive in Havana next week

Photo: ERA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Russia has sent warships to Cuba for exercises. They are due to arrive in Havana next week, reported Reuters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba noted that "this visit corresponds to the historical friendly relations between Cuba and the Russian Federation and strictly adheres to the international regulations."

The composition will include:

→ Yasen-class nuclear submarine. Kalibr, Oniks and Tsirkon cruise missile carrier.

→ Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate. Kalibr, Oniks and Tsirkon cruise missile carrier.

→ Project 23130 tanker Akademik Pashin and project R-5757 rescue tug Nikolai Chiker.

Cuba says the ships do not carry nuclear weapons and do not pose a threat. The United States also does not consider these exercises a threat to its security.

Cuba announced the arrival of the Russian ships a day after a US official announced plans by the Russian Federation to send warships for naval exercises in the Caribbean region.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have risen since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Russian naval actions – while regular in the Atlantic – have increased due to US support for Ukraine, journalists noted.

On September 7, 2023, the InformNapalm team published an investigation, according to which mercenaries from Cuba are fighting on the side of the Russian military against Ukraine. They are paid $2,000 a month.

On September 5, the Cuban Foreign Ministry announced the discovery of a network of illegal supply of mercenaries to Russia to participate in its war against Ukraine.

On March 1, 2023, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that "Serbs who were recruited to fight in Ukraine will be arrested when they return home and are within the reach of our authorities."