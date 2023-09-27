The US Senate on Tuesday voted to advance a short-term funding measure to prevent a government shutdown from 1 October, when the new fiscal year begins, The Hill reports.

The continuing resolution, which aims to ensure stable federal government funding until 17 November, includes several provisional financing measures, including for Ukraine.

Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, says the resolution provides for USD 6.152 billion for Ukraine in total, including USD 4.499 billion for defence spending and USD 1.650 billion for economic support.

This is less than the White House requested from Congress last month in a budget proposal, which included USD 24 billion in Ukraine aid for until the end of the year.

Over the next four days, the US Senate is to consider the continuing resolution, which will also have to be approved by the House of Representatives, where the Republicans have a majority.

By mid-November, Congress will have to return to the budget issue.

The US Congress approved USD 48 billion in Ukraine aid last December as a safeguard in case the Republican-dominated House would be less eager to approve assistance to Kyiv.

While the fears seem to have been at least partially grounded, the money has nearly depleted by September, seeking the White House to scramble for more funding.

