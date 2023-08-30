Pentagon hopes Congress will approve additional Ukraine funding

The US defence department hopes that Congress will approve additional funding for military assistance to Ukraine for until the end of the year, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told a briefing on Tuesday.

Ms Singh said the funds available for Ukraine military assistance throughout this fiscal year, which ends on 30 September, have not yet been exhausted.

"We're confident that we will have enough money to meet Ukraine's needs through the fiscal year, but as you know, there's been a request for a supplemental," she noted.

"And we're hopeful that the Congress will approve a supplemental package for Ukraine."

Earlier this month, US president Joe Biden asked Congress to approve about USD 40 billion in additional spending, including USD 24 billion for Ukraine.

Mr Biden’s request to Congress may face opposition from some far-right Republicans, especially those with close ties to former president Donald Trump, willing to cut the aid Washington has sent to Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The United States has sent more than USD 43 billion in military aid to Ukraine since February 2022.

