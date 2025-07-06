The Dalai Lama is 90 years old. A British professor explained why he is respected around the world

Dalai Lama during his visit to Zurich, August 25, 2024 (Photo: EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER)

The Dalai Lama has authority in the world – he brought the Tibetan cause to the international level and sought help for the region during 75 years of Chinese occupation, and preserved the identity of Tibetans despite Beijing's pressure to assimilate them. This was stated in a comment for the article in LIGA.net spoke with Robert Barnett, a professor at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.

"The Dalai Lama became a modernizer and creative thinker for Tibetan Buddhism. He rejected sectarianism, welcomed other religions, supported non-violent forms of struggle, and focused on promoting ethical values. He converted people to his religion without coercion. But above all, he united Tibetans in their struggle against China. This gave him a great deal of authority in Tibet and the world, which Beijing could not destroy," says Barnett.