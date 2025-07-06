The Dalai Lama is 90 years old. A British professor explained why he is respected around the world
The Dalai Lama has authority in the world – he brought the Tibetan cause to the international level and sought help for the region during 75 years of Chinese occupation, and preserved the identity of Tibetans despite Beijing's pressure to assimilate them. This was stated in a comment for the article in LIGA.net spoke with Robert Barnett, a professor at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.
"The Dalai Lama became a modernizer and creative thinker for Tibetan Buddhism. He rejected sectarianism, welcomed other religions, supported non-violent forms of struggle, and focused on promoting ethical values. He converted people to his religion without coercion. But above all, he united Tibetans in their struggle against China. This gave him a great deal of authority in Tibet and the world, which Beijing could not destroy," says Barnett.
Since the arrival of the Chinese army in Tibet in 1950, the Dalai Lama has become a leading force in uniting the Tibetan nation, helping to preserve the culture, creating a successful refugee community and a government in exile, bringing the Tibetan form of religion to the world, and uniting Tibetans from different regions and religious schools into a single community, Barnett summarizes his achievements.
- The 14th Dalai Lama, Nobel Peace Prize laureate for his non-violent struggle, turns 90 on July 6th. Tibetan exiles and the authorities in Beijing are arguing over who has the right to determine where the next spiritual leader of Tibet will be reborn – in the territory of Tibetan refugees in India, or in the territory of Tibet controlled by China. Influence over the Dalai Lama would allow Beijing to more effectively control Tibet.