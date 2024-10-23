Ukraine's secret talks with Russia in 2022 resulted in humanitarian corridors, prisoner swaps

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov revealed the results of these negotiations and noted that the US was aware of these talks

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Andri Nesterenko/EPA)

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov revealed that Ukraine and Russia held secret talks throughout 2022, resulting in the establishment of humanitarian corridors, prisoner exchanges, and grain exports, The Washington Post reports.

Umerov disclosed that the secret negotiations covered several areas. One significant outcome was the creation of a "humanitarian corridor," which allowed approximately 400,000 people to escape from occupied territories. Additionally, agreements were reached on prisoner exchanges and the export of grain.

According to Umerov, the United States was always aware of Ukraine's contacts with Russia. Moreover, Ukraine consulted with its partner country on each aspect of the negotiations. American officials confirmed this to The Washington Post. When asked if similar talks are currently underway, the defense minister responded that the "humanitarian track is still open."

The Washington Post also reported that Umerov conducted unofficial negotiations with Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich during the early months of the full-scale war. However, these talks collapsed in March 2022 in Istanbul amid reports of poisoning. Nevertheless, the channel was reopened later in the year, leading to some breakthroughs.

On October 16, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed readiness to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a just peace in Ukraine.

On October 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he hopes the war will end no later than 2025.

On October 18, Zelenskyy announced that a plan for negotiations with Russia will be ready in November.

On October 22, the Ukrainian president outlined three aspects indicating Russia's readiness for negotiations to end the war.