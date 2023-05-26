Japan limits Russia exports, blacklists Ukrainian collaborators

The Japanese government on Friday imposed a fresh package of sanctions against Russian defence companies, propagandists, those involved in the annexation of Crimea, and collaborators in Russian-occupied territories.

The designations include seven collaborators, including so-called ‘prosecutors’ in southern and eastern Ukrainian regions which are now being occupied by Russian forces, Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan also blacklisted 17 individuals and 78 legal entities considered to be directly involved in the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol and destabilisation of eastern Ukraine.

Those include the commander of the 58th combined arms army of Russia’s southern military district, the chief of missile and artillery forces of the Russian army, and a number of other high-ranking commanders.

The list also includes propagandist Olga Skabeyeva, a number of companies – such as Almaz-Antey and GAZ Group – and more than a dozen research institutes and factories.

In addition, Japan has banned exports to 80 Russian companies, including the Automatika Concern, KAMAZ, the Skolkovo Foundation, and mobile phone operator MegaFon.

Japan has also banned exports to Russia of "items which could contribute to the enhancement of Russian industrial capacities" and the provision of architectural and engineering services.

A number of countries imposed new sanctions against Russia last week, including Australia, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

