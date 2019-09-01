Ураган Дориан обрушился на Багамы: видео из космоса и с земли

Ураган Дориан достиг Багамских островов, сообщает BBC.

Ураган достиг острова Абако около 19:00 по киевскому времени.

NASA опубликовало съемку урагана с МКС. В сети появились видео обрушившейся на Багамы стихии.

STORM WATCH: video submitted by ZNS Viewer Anthronique Strachan.



Wind speed in the Abacos appear to be picking up. Water is now making its way into the streets in Cooper’s Town, Abaco. Many of the residents in this town live near the water.#ZNSStormWatch #HurricaneDorian2019 pic.twitter.com/4yDzdmaWSc