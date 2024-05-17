"Unacceptable for us": Hungarian FM vetoes Zelenskyy's "peace formula" in Council of Europe

Szijjártó stated that "others have prepared peace plans that are no worse than the Ukrainian president's plan"

Péter Szijjártó (Photo: EPA)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on Facebook that he vetoed the Council of Europe's decision to recognize and support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula" for ending the war in Ukraine.

Szijjártó wrote that the Council was trying to adopt a resolution that would only recognize Zelenskyy's peace plan as a peace formula to be considered and supported. He stressed that this was "unacceptable" to Hungary.

"Others have prepared peace plans that are no worse than the plan of the President of Ukraine. I asked that other peace plans be included in the Council of Europe resolution. The majority rejected this. Therefore, I vetoed it, and the Council's decision was not passed," the Hungarian Foreign Minister wrote.

Among the documents of the Council of Europe on May 17 is the Council's response to Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

This document condemns all likely serious violations of international law resulting from Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, and all forms of conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence.

On April 23, Szijjártó declared that Budapest would block €2 billion in EU aid to Ukraine because of ongoing "discrimination against Hungarian communities" in Ukraine.

