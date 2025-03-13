European intelligence learns of possible Kremlin demands to end war in Ukraine – WP

The document with Russia's demands was reportedly drawn up ahead of US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia in February

European intelligence obtained a list of conditions Russia seeks to end its war against Ukraine, prepared for the Kremlin by an unnamed analytical center under FSB oversight, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing a document it reviewed.

The document dismisses President Donald Trump’s 100-day peace plan as “impossible to realize,” asserting that “a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis cannot happen before 2026.”

It rejects deploying European peacekeepers to Ukraine and demands recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over captured Ukrainian territories. It also calls for a buffer zone in northeastern Ukraine along borders with Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts, plus a demilitarized zone in southern Ukraine near annexed Crimea, impacting Odesa Oblast.

Additionally, it insists on the “complete dismantling” of Ukraine’s current government.

Russian analysts further recommend weakening the U.S. negotiating stance on Ukraine by stoking tensions between the Trump administration and other nations.

Prepared a week before February 18 U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the document reflects broad Moscow consensus on ending the conflict, a source close to Russian diplomats told the WP, though it’s unclear how much the Kremlin embraced it.

On February 18, the U.S. released its Riyadh agreements with Russia, including forming high-level teams to work toward ending the war acceptably for all sides.

On March 11, Ukraine and the U.S. wrapped up talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Ukraine agreeing to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire.

That day, the White House said Trump had brought Ukraine and Russia to the table in Saudi Arabia.