Explosion reported at fuel depot struck by Ukraine intelligence yesterday: Russia claims 18 wounded

18 firefighters were injured as a result of a repeated explosion at an oil depot in Proletarsk, report the top propagandists of the Russian Federation

Explosion (Illustrative photo: Radio Svoboda)

Russian military propaganda reported that there was a second explosion at the oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Oblast, which was hit by the Ukrainian military on Sunday.

As a result of the blast at the oil depot, which could not be extinguished for more than a day, an explosion occurred on Monday. 18 firefighters were injured, report the top propagandists of the Russian Federation.

A specialized fire truck was involved in the extinguishing, as well as medics to help the victims. Later, two more fire engines arrived, but the fire still cannot be put out.

Russian media also claim that a fire at an oil depot caused a large black cloud of toxic smoke to cover the city.

On Sunday, a LIGA.net source in military intelligence confirmed that the Defense Intelligence had hit an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast with Ukrainian-made drones.