German Chancellor Scholz announces €650 million in weapons for Ukraine in December during Kyiv visit

The visit was not announced in advance

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced an additional €650 million in military aid for Ukraine, according to German media Tagesschau on Monday.

In the Ukrainian capital, Scholz aims to discuss the frontline situation and potential diplomatic initiatives for "ending the war," which may come from the future administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Upon his arrival, the Chancellor announced further weapon supplies to Ukraine worth €650 million, scheduled for delivery in December.

"For over 1,000 days, Ukraine has heroically defended itself against the ruthless Russian war of aggression," Scholz stated.

With his visit, the German leader aims to express his solidarity and make it clear that Germany will remain "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe," as reported by the media.

This marks Scholz's second visit since the start of the full-scale war. His last visit to Ukraine was on June 16, 2022, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron and then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

On November 29, Zelenskyy and Scholz held a phone conversation where the Chancellor revealed details of his recent call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.