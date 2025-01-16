Long-range strikes help Ukraine, but more weapons needed from allies, says Zelenskyy

After the strikes on Russian power generation facilities, the aggressor state "lost a lot of money, part of their logistics, etc.," the Ukrainian president noted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: PAWEL SUPERNAK / EPA)

Deep strikes by Ukrainian and Western weapons against Russia "helped a lot," but the range is still insufficient. Partners also did not provide the appropriate amount of such weapons requested by Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Polish media.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"People always want some kind of miracle. They think that the long-range capabilities opened up for Ukraine will immediately bring a miracle," said the head of state.

The president explained that Ukraine initially used its own long-range weapons to destroy Russian ammunition depots, military equipment, and command centers. He also mentioned that long-range strikes have inflicted 30,000 to 35,000 casualties on Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

Additionally, Zelenskyy pointed out that Ukraine's retaliatory strikes on Russian energy facilities have caused significant financial and logistical losses for the aggressor state.

"If we did not have long-range strikes, honestly, I do not know what the result would be today," Zelenskyy added.

He reiterated that while the long-range strikes have been very helpful, the current capabilities are not enough.

Ukraine has requested a specific quantity of long-range weapons from its partners to target known Russian facilities, including ammunition depots, command posts, and factories producing weapons used against Ukraine.

"There was a whole list of these points, but to destroy and eliminate them, a corresponding amount of long-range weapons is needed. So far, we have not had this quantity," Zelenskyy concluded.