Long-range strikes help Ukraine, but more weapons needed from allies, says Zelenskyy
Deep strikes by Ukrainian and Western weapons against Russia "helped a lot," but the range is still insufficient. Partners also did not provide the appropriate amount of such weapons requested by Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Polish media.
"People always want some kind of miracle. They think that the long-range capabilities opened up for Ukraine will immediately bring a miracle," said the head of state.
The president explained that Ukraine initially used its own long-range weapons to destroy Russian ammunition depots, military equipment, and command centers. He also mentioned that long-range strikes have inflicted 30,000 to 35,000 casualties on Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.
Additionally, Zelenskyy pointed out that Ukraine's retaliatory strikes on Russian energy facilities have caused significant financial and logistical losses for the aggressor state.
"If we did not have long-range strikes, honestly, I do not know what the result would be today," Zelenskyy added.
He reiterated that while the long-range strikes have been very helpful, the current capabilities are not enough.
Ukraine has requested a specific quantity of long-range weapons from its partners to target known Russian facilities, including ammunition depots, command posts, and factories producing weapons used against Ukraine.
"There was a whole list of these points, but to destroy and eliminate them, a corresponding amount of long-range weapons is needed. So far, we have not had this quantity," Zelenskyy concluded.
- It took six days to extinguish an open fire in Engels following a Ukrainian drone attack. However, on January 14, Ukraine launched a repeat strike on Engels and attacked numerous other targets in 12 different regions of Russia, marking the most extensive attack on Russian territory since the start of the war.
- On January 15, Russia launched over 40 missiles, including ballistic missiles, targeting Ukraine's gas infrastructure and energy facilities. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 30 Russian missiles and 47 drones. Emergency power outages were implemented in six Ukrainian regions but were later lifted.
- Overnight on January 15, drones and explosions were reported in four regions of Russia.