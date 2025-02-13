Norway to purchase air defense equipment for Ukraine from United States

It is not specified what kind of weapons are in question

Flag of Norway (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Norway will provide Ukraine with approximately $78 million for air defense systems, which will be procured from the United States, the Norwegian government announced.

During the Ramstein meeting, Norway informed Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of its plans to supply additional air defense capabilities. The specific American systems to be purchased were not detailed.

This funding is part of the $1.663 billion Norway plans to allocate for Ukraine's support in 2025 under the Nansen Support Programme.

In 2024, Norway provided Ukraine with around $391.4 million for air defense systems, as stated by Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik.

Reference

The Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine is a Norwegian civilian and military support initiative totaling 75 billion Norwegian kroner ($6.7 billion) for the period 2023–2027. The allocation between civilian and military support is determined annually based on Ukraine's needs.

Norway, in collaboration with the U.S., develops and manufactures the NASAMS air defense systems, which Ukraine has already received from partners.

In January, Norway announced it would provide over 2 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine this year, marking its largest military assistance package in history.

Defense Minister Umerov also highlighted the expanding cooperation with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg, the developer and supplier of mobile NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.