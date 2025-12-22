Ombudsman says nature of language violations has changed. New tension zone – social media

The number of complaints about websites has decreased, but social networks need stricter control, Ivanovska said

Olena Ivanovska (Photo: Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language / Facebook)

Complaints about violations of language legislation on the Internet have decreased, but the nature of such violations has changed. About this said commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska during a press conference at Ukrinform.

According to her, the share of complaints about the language of online representations in the total number of appeals gradually decreased from 46% in 2022 to 25% in 2025. At the same time, the absolute number of such appeals remains significant.

"This does not mean that the problem has disappeared, but that it has transformed. Both the profile of the offender and the nature of the violations are changing," Ivanovska said.

According to the Commissioner, in 2022-2023, about 80% of violations concerned the complete absence of the Ukrainian-language version of websites. Instead, in 2024-2025, complaints about the default loading of the Russian-language version when the Ukrainian version is available dominated.

The Ombudsman also reported that the number of complaints about websites is decreasing, but the number of appeals regarding social networks and commercial information of small businesses is increasing. According to her, this indicates that websites are gradually being filled with Ukrainian language content and a new zone of language tension is forming – social networks.

Ivanovska said that as of December 17, 971 state control measures had been initiated, including 310 related to the language of online representations. According to her, this is 32% of the total number. Relevant protocols have already been drawn up and resolutions have been adopted in 304 cases, which is 44% of all administrative cases.

According to Ivanovska, warnings prevail, but fines of UAH 3,400 to 8,500 are also applied in case of repeated violations.

She noted that, in fact, about a third of the Internet sites that received substantiated complaints and where violations were recorded are brought to administrative responsibility.

At the same time, the Commissioner emphasized that there is still a systemic limitation on the effectiveness of control due to the attribution of inaccurate data on state registration by business entities.