Language Ombudsman supports blocking Russian music on streaming services

Olena Ivanovska is convinced that Ukrainian-language music content should be supported alongside restrictive measures

Olena Ivanovska (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, believes it is necessary to block Russian music on streaming platforms. She stated this, commenting on a statement by the head of the Subcommittee on the Music Industry of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

According to Ivanovska, blocking Russian music on streaming services through the decision of the National Security and Defense Council is a necessary step to protect Ukraine's cultural and information space.

"Russian music, just like movies or TV shows, is part of a hybrid war, an element of soft power that works against national security," the official said.

She believes that the NSDC's sanctions mechanism is a legal, civilized and understandable way of interacting with international streaming services. It complies with Ukrainian legislation and Ukraine's international obligations.

Ivanovska added that the state is obliged to respond to the public demand and proactively protect the Ukrainian cultural space.

She is convinced that along with restrictive measures, Ukrainian-language music content should be supported, and conditions should be created for its development and promotion.

On December 13, the MP stated that Russian performers will be blocked on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.