Polish and NATO aircraft scrambled in response to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Polish F-16 (Photo: GRZEGORZ MICHALOWSKI / EPA)

Polish and NATO aircraft were scrambled in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, according to a statement from the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

The command mobilized all available forces and resources, including fighter jets, air defense systems, and radar surveillance, to ensure security in areas bordering the threatened territories.

The measures were implemented to guarantee safety in regions adjacent to the areas under threat. The Operational Command initially reported at 7:19 AM CET that Polish and allied aircraft were in the air, and ground-based air defense and radar systems were on high alert.

By 9:24 AM, the Operational Command announced that the flights of Polish and allied aircraft over the country had been suspended following the conclusion of Russia's long-range airstrikes on Ukraine. Air defense and radar systems returned to their standard operating modes.

Polish military officials confirmed that there were no violations of Polish airspace during the incident.

