Polish and NATO aircraft scrambled in response to Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Polish and NATO aircraft were scrambled in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, according to a statement from the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.
The command mobilized all available forces and resources, including fighter jets, air defense systems, and radar surveillance, to ensure security in areas bordering the threatened territories.
The measures were implemented to guarantee safety in regions adjacent to the areas under threat. The Operational Command initially reported at 7:19 AM CET that Polish and allied aircraft were in the air, and ground-based air defense and radar systems were on high alert.
By 9:24 AM, the Operational Command announced that the flights of Polish and allied aircraft over the country had been suspended following the conclusion of Russia's long-range airstrikes on Ukraine. Air defense and radar systems returned to their standard operating modes.
Polish military officials confirmed that there were no violations of Polish airspace during the incident.
Background:
- This is not the first time Polish and allied aircraft have been scrambled in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. However, Poland has not yet shot down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory, citing the lack of authorization from NATO.
- On Tuesday morning, Russian forces launched cruise missiles from aircraft, targeting Ukraine's gas industry facilities in Poltava Oblast. Nearly 20 missiles of various types were fired, prompting emergency power outages by Ukrenergo due to the Russian strikes.