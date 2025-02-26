Pro-Russian candidate Georgescu detained for questioning at Romanian Prosecutor General's Office

In particular, the defendants in the case are suspected of providing false information about the sources of funding for the election campaign, as well as extremism

Romanian pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu has been detained and taken to the Prosecutor General's Office for questioning, as reported on his Facebook page and by local media.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Romania confirmed the investigation without naming the individuals involved.

The investigation involved 47 searches, 27 individuals, and four premises.

Georgescu is suspected of supporting and joining an extremist organization active in 37 districts of Romania, known for anti-Semitic and anti-government propaganda, and organizing violent actions against politicians, judges, and ethnic minorities, according to CNN Romania.

A key element of the investigation is Georgescu's speech at University Square, where he echoed the words and gestures of wartime dictator Ion Antonescu, who was convicted of war crimes, and displayed a fascist salute, which is illegal in Romania.

The investigation uncovered compromising conversations and recordings, including discussions with Russian embassy representatives about organizing a "patriotic guard" to seize state institutions.

Georgescu faces multiple charges, including:

→ Actions against the constitutional order

→False information regarding campaign financing

→reporting inaccurate information;

→ non-compliance with the regime of storage of weapons and ammunition and illegal operations with pyrotechnics;

→ public incitement;

→ Initiation or creation of an organization of a fascist, racist or xenophobic nature, as well as joining or supporting such a group in any form;

→ public propaganda of the cult of persons guilty of crimes of genocide against humanity and war crimes, as well as dissemination of fascist, legionnaire (Romanian type of fascism), racist or xenophobic ideas, concepts or doctrines in the public space

→ initiating or creating an organization of an anti-Semitic nature, as well as joining or supporting such an organization;

This development follows Romania's first round of presidential elections on November 24, 2024, where Georgescu advanced to the second round with 22.95% of the vote.

However, the results were annulled due to Russian interference, with a re-election scheduled for May 4.

Georgescu has repeatedly expressed anti-Ukrainian sentiments, echoing Russian narratives.