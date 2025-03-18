Russia boosts anti-Ukraine PSYOP units, intelligence says

New special information influence units have appeared in several combined arms armies of the Russian Federation

Collage: DIU

Russia has expanded the number of specialized units within its armed forces tasked with conducting information-psychological operations (PSYOP) targeting Ukraine, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

These units have emerged within the 3rd and 51st combined arms armies of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The increase in information influence units within the aggressor state’s army indicates the enemy’s intent to escalate the scale of info-psychological attacks against Ukraine, our Security and Defense Forces, and Ukrainian society," the DIU stated.

The agency noted that Russia is training psyops specialists at the General Staff’s military academy and the Mozhaisky Military-Space Academy.

In April 2024, Russia introduced a distinct military specialty group called "Information Confrontation" for these personnel.

On February 15, 2024, the Defense Intelligence flagged the start of a major Russian psyops campaign dubbed "Perun," which planned to involve foreign media figures.

On May 10, the agency reported a fresh wave of Russian info-psyops, urging Ukrainian unity.

More recently, on February 21, 2025, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) cautioned that Russia had intensified info-sabotage efforts, leveraging bot farms, controlled groups, and fake social media accounts run by its special services.