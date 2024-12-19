This number does not include losses among Russia's contract soldiers, conscripts, mercenaries, and other regular formations of the aggressor state

Russian soldier (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Russia has lost 98,641 mobilized soldiers since 2022, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence reported.

These losses occurred among fighters mobilized into the Russian Armed Forces from September 21, 2022, to October 31, 2024. In September 2022, following Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "partial" mobilization.

According to intelligence data, the following Russian military groupings suffered the highest losses:

→ Center – 21,710 soldiers (Lyman axis);

→ West – 20,155 soldiers (Kupyansk axis);

→ East – 16,770 soldiers (South of Donetsk Oblast and east of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, up to the Robotyne area);

→ South – 16,465 soldiers (Donetsk Oblast);

→ Dnepr – 10,449 soldiers (Kherson axis);

→ Grouping in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 10,120 soldiers;

→ North – 2,972 soldiers (Kharkiv and Kursk axes).

This statistic does not include losses among Russian contract soldiers, conscripts, mercenaries, and other regular formations of the aggressor state, DIU stated.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that as of December 19, Russian losses in killed and wounded amount to approximately 768,220 soldiers.