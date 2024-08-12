Russia shells frontline city in Donetsk Oblast, casualties reported

The city of Ukrainsk came under artillery fire, damaging two five-story buildings

Photo by Donetsk Regional State Administration

Around noon on Monday, August 12, Russian forces launched an artillery attack on the frontline city of Ukrainsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The head of the regional administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported that two people fell victim to the attack.

One more person was injured.

As a result of the shelling, two five-story buildings were damaged.

"Ukrainsk is less than ten kilometers from the front. The city is within range of various weapons. Staying there is dangerous," the head of the regional administration wrote on Telegram.

In neighboring Novohrodivka, all children have already been evacuated.

At the beginning of last week, 528 children and teenagers remained in 14 settlements of the community and Novohrodivka itself. As of today, no children are left in the community, Oleh Zhuzhman, the acting head of the city administration, told Pokrovsk.news.

The city of Novohrodivka itself is 5 kilometers from the front line. All settlements in the community are under constant artillery fire and FPV drone strikes.



