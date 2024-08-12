Russia deploys assault groups to Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian military says

Vovchansk (Photo: Libkos Instagram account)

The Russian army has deployed assault groups in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and the invasion forces are trying to provide logistical support for personnel and improve the communication system, reported the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Troop Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv sector. The Russian military brought assault groups from the 4th Sabotage and Reconnaissance Assault Brigade Company (DRShBR) to Vovchansk.

The Russian forces are trying to provide logistical support for personnel and improve the communication system.

Also, according to the data of Kharkiv troop grouping, in the area northwest of the settlement of Tykhe, the Russian Federation is concentrating its efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance, as well as carrying out engineering and fortification improvement of its positions.

On June 12, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian troops were bogged down in Vovchansk, despite the forces and resources involved, which they are constantly replenishing with people from units fighting in other sectors.

On June 26, the spokesman of the Kharkiv troop grouping said that part of the Russian invasion forces was blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk.

On August 7, it was reported that since the beginning of the week there has been a significant increase in the number of shelling from Russia in Kharkiv Oblast, in particular near Vovchansk, which may indicate the enemy's intentions to launch active assault operations.

On August 9, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians were preparing to conduct assaults in a high-rise quarter, as well as near the aggregate plant.