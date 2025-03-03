Russians launch mass drone attack on Odesa, emergency blackouts begin

Debris and blast waves damaged two private houses and a business center; no casualties reported

Illustrative photo: Facebook of Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre

On the evening of March 3, Russian forces once again launched a mass strike on Odesa using attack drones, damaging energy infrastructure, as reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.

Emergency power outages are in effect in parts of the city. Utility services have begun deploying generators to restore power to critical infrastructure, including heating plants, the official stated.

He added that additional points of invincibility are being set up, with 425 already operational.

Falling debris and blast waves damaged two private homes and a business center.

No casualties have been reported.

Emergency services are working to address the aftermath, and law enforcement is documenting the Russian crime, Kiper wrote.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported that the attack halted operations at three district heating plants.

"We are working to restore heating supply as quickly as possible using alternative power sources," he noted.