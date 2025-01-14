South Korea to consult Ukraine on N.K. POWs seeking defection

Photo from Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

The South Korean government plans to hold consultations with Ukraine regarding the transfer of North Korean POWs if they request defection, as was announced by South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong, according to Yonhap.

"As North Korean soldiers are our nationals according to the Constitution, (the government) plans to hold discussions with Ukraine if they request defection to South Korea," the official stated.

Under South Korea's Constitution, the entire Korean Peninsula is regarded as its territory, effectively recognizing all peninsula residents as its nationals.

However, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that neither of the two DPRK soldiers captured by Ukraine has expressed a desire to defect to South Korea. The official noted that South Korean authorities are currently engaging with Ukraine on matters related to the POWs.

Earlier, on January 12, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed that Ukraine had captured two North Korean soldiers.

"[We] will continue to share information related to the North Korean prisoners in close cooperation with Ukraine's intelligence authorities," the NIS said.

The South Korean intelligence agency estimates DPRK losses in the Kursk region at at least 300 killed and approximately 2,700 wounded.