In Russia's Kursk region, North Korean soldiers attempted to storm positions held by the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) but were eliminated. The SOF press service released footage of the battle.

The SOF repelled the assault by North Korean troops, which lasted from morning until late at night. During the clash, rangers from the 6th Special Purpose Regiment neutralized 17 North Korean soldiers, one of whom detonated a grenade, taking his own life.

By morning, a SOF clearing team encountered a surviving North Korean soldier who set an unsuccessful trap for the 6th Regiment rangers.

The North Korean fighter tried to deceive the SOF soldiers and detonate a grenade, intending to take them with him. However, when the rangers approached, he detonated the grenade himself.

"The SOF soldiers detected the danger in time and quickly withdrew from the blast zone. No one was injured," the statement said.

Read also: Italian fighting for Russia captured by Ukrainian paratroopers