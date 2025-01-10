An Italian named Gianni Cenni was taken prisoner by Ukrainian paratroopers while fighting on the side of Russian forces

Ukrainian paratrooper (Photo by Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command)

Paratroopers from the 78th Airborne Assault Regiment captured an Italian fighting on the side of Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command.

An Italian named Gianni Cenni was discovered by Ukrainian paratroopers during a mission involving a Russian military group. Some of the occupiers were eliminated, while Cenni, among others, was taken prisoner.

Before the war, Cenni worked as a pizza chef in an Italian restaurant in Samara, Russia. According to the Italian news outlet Today.it, he is originally from Italy's Campania region, is married, and has two children.

In Samara, Cenni was employed at the Italian restaurant named Anima, owned by the Italian consul Gianguido Breddo. The consul confirmed that Cenni had worked at his establishment before resigning and moving south of Volgograd.

Photo: 78th Separate Airborne Assault Regiment

Photo: 78th Separate Airborne Assault Regiment