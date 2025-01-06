Russian forces lost hundreds of vehicles during battles in the Kursk region, including tanks and armored fighting vehicles

Kursk Oblast (Photo sourced from occupier media)

Over five months of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' operation in Russia's Kursk region, total Russian losses reached 38,000 personnel, including approximately 15,000 killed and 860 captured, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff noted that combat operations were conducted on Russian territory for the first time in 11 years of war. The Kursk operation aimed to prevent a Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast and to establish a "buffer zone."

The Defense Forces' operation forced the Russian military to divert significant resources to the Kursk region, weakening their positions on other fronts. Some of Russia's most capable units, including airborne forces, naval infantry, and special operations troops, were redeployed to the area.

Russia also had to urgently seek assistance from North Korea, which sent nearly 12,000 soldiers. Around 4,000 of them have already been eliminated, with some units losing their combat effectiveness.

Russian losses in equipment:

→ 104 tanks

→ 575 armored fighting vehicles

→ 1,104 motor vehicles → 330 artillery systems → 12 multiple rocket launchers

→ 12 air defense systems → 1 aircraft

→ 3 helicopters → 859 drones

→ 32 pieces of specialized equipment

During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 860 Russian soldiers, significantly replenishing their prisoner exchange pool, which enabled hundreds of Ukrainian defenders to return home.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemembers were awarded state honors for their heroism and successful actions during the Kursk operation.