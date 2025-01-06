Ukraine's position in Kursk Oblast crucial for future negotiations, Blinken says

As of January 1, it was known that Russia had lost over 38,000 soldiers in Kursk Oblast

Antony Blinken (Photo: EPA/Chung Sung-Jun)

Ukraine's position in Kursk Oblast is crucial for any negotiations that may take place in the coming year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to Seoul, South Korea.

"Their position in Kursk is important because it is certainly an element that will be taken into account in any possible talks that may take place this year," the diplomat said.

Blinken also highlighted that North Korea is currently receiving military equipment and training from Russia. Additionally, the U.S. has reasons to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technologies with Pyongyang.

"We believe that Russia 'may be on the verge' of officially recognizing North Korea's nuclear status," Blinken concluded.

On December 31, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reclaimed a village in Kursk Oblast that was held by Russian and North Korean forces.

On January 1, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Russian army had lost over 38,000 soldiers on the Kursk axis.

On January 2, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defense forces struck a Russian command post in Kursk Oblast.

