Ukraine not indebted to US under new minerals deal – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president announced that he would continue working on the document

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Julien De Rosa / EPA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clarified that Ukraine is not a debtor to the United States under the new agreement regarding mineral resources.

"The main thing for me was that we are not debtors [in the agreement]. And despite the fact that, as the media says, the agreement does not include $500 billion of debt, or $350 billion, or $100 billion. Because it would be unfair, I think, to us," the Ukrainian leader said during a press conference.

Zelenskyy stated that there have been no agreements between Ukraine and the U.S. regarding aid in the form of debt, thus there is no basis for discussions on this topic. He reiterated his previous stance on the matter.

The final version of the agreement has been positively received by Ukrainian officials, who recommend it as a viable framework. Zelenskyy noted that he has not yet fully reviewed the final version due to his commitments with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff but plans to work on the text soon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine and the U.S. had completed a preliminary agreement establishing the rules and conditions for an investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction. The fund will be jointly managed and funded by both countries.

Zelenskyy confirmed receiving an invitation from the U.S. to visit on February 28 to sign the agreement with President Donald Trump.